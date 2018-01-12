63 Sam’s Club Stores Closing

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) is in the process of closing 63 of Sam’s Club stores, according to Business Insider. Some of the stores reportedly shuttered unexpectedly yesterday without previous notice, and the remaining are expected to officially close in the coming weeks. Additionally, 10 of the stores slated to close will be converted to e-commerce fulfillment centers.

The company issued a statement on Twitter that it was closing stores to “better align our locations with our strategy.” These stores were located too close to other Sam's Club stores or in areas that didn't grow as much as the company had anticipated.

The closures come on the same day that Walmart announced it was raising its minimum wage to $11 per hour.