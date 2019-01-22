Up to 75% of Brands’ Sellers Unauthorized: ORIS Report

Columbus, Ohio-based manufacturing research firm ORIS Intelligence released a report today that illuminates the vastness of pricing violations and unauthorized sellers operating in online retail.

Data from the firm’s study shows that approximately 75 percent of online sellers are unauthorized, with the home goods sector surpassing the average at 85 percent. The research also found that pricing inconsistencies were a major issue, with the average violation rate at 14 percent. The apparel industry showed the greatest discrepancy, with 20 percent of URLs in violation, the report said.

“With the proliferation of online marketplaces, third-party sellers and e-commerce activity comes more opportunity for pricing inconsistencies and violations,” said Pamela Springer, CEO of ORIS Intelligence. She advised that brands take control of their online presence by enforcing Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) policies, among other tips mentioned in the report.