99 Cents Names New Ceo

99 Cents Only Stores (Commerce, Calif.) announced that it has named a new chief executive officer, who will assume the role once its current ceo, Geoffrey Covert, retires. Covert has served as ceo since 2015.

Jack Sinclair has been with the company since 2015, when he joined as its chief merchandising and marketing officer. Previously, he also worked for Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) and Safeway (London).

The company also announced that it has appointed Jason Kidd as the company’s president and chief operating officer. Kidd joined the company in 2014 as senior vp of store operations, having previously worked for Sam’s Club (Bentonville, Ark.), reports Retail Leader.