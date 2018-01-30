Abercrombie Cuts 150 Jobs

Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (New Albany, Ohio) has eliminated 150 of its corporate-level jobs as part of its ongoing cost-reduction initiative.

A spokeswoman for the company told the Dayton Daily News, “We appreciate the contributions these associates have made while with Abercrombie & Fitch, and we will make certain that they are treated fairly and with respect through this process.”

News of the layoffs comes after the retailer announced in August that it would close 60 stores in the U.S. Abercrombie’s former parent company The Limited (Charlotte, N.C.) – now owned by private equity firm Sycamore Partners (New York) – announced earlier this month that it would file for bankruptcy and close all of its brick-and-mortar locations, reflecting the broader struggle for apparel retailers in today's climate.