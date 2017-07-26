Abercrombie Debuts New Scents

As a part of its branding revamp, Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) is phasing out its iconic in-store scent, Fierce, for a new, gender-neutral one. Ellwood is the new scent that will be featured and sprayed throughout the store, replacing its Fierce cologne, which featured a picture of a model’s chiseled abdominals.

Ellwood is one of three new colognes the retailer is debuting this week. It is being described by Refinery29 as having “a lovely, soft blend of musks and bergamot that smells like clean sheets.” The other new fragrances are Hempstead and Ryder; all three are unisex scents.