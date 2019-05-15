Abercrombie Eliminates COO Role

Move is part of restructuring to streamline operations
Posted May 15, 2019
Abercrombie and Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) has announced that Chief Operating Officer Joanne Crevoiserat will leave the company as a result of the role being eliminated at the apparel retailer, according to Market Watch. The move is part of a restructuring plan designed to streamline operations during the company’s "transforming while growing" phase.
"Based on our company-wide transformation initiatives, and the continuing focus on driving additional agility and efficiency throughout the business, we have decided to eliminate the COO role," said Chief Executive Fran Horowitz.