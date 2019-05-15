Abercrombie Eliminates COO Role

Abercrombie and Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) has announced that Chief Operating Officer Joanne Crevoiserat will leave the company as a result of the role being eliminated at the apparel retailer, according to Market Watch. The move is part of a restructuring plan designed to streamline operations during the company’s "transforming while growing" phase.

"Based on our company-wide transformation initiatives, and the continuing focus on driving additional agility and efficiency throughout the business, we have decided to eliminate the COO role," said Chief Executive Fran Horowitz.