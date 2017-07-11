Abercrombie Ends Acquisition Discussions

Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) announced it has ended discussions with potential buyers.

The retailer’s board of directors has “determined that the best path to enhance value for stockholders is the rigorous execution of our business plan,” said executive chairman Arthur Martinez, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

In May, buyers such as American Eagle Outfitters, Express Inc. and Sycamore Partners were rumored to be interested in acquiring the apparel retailer. Abercrombie’s recent fiscal quarter saw net losses of $61.7 million and analysts believe that its second quarter sales are not going to show much improvement.