Abercrombie Expands in the Middle East

Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) announced it will be opening its first store in Saudi Arabia next month.

The 2400-square-foot store will be located at the Red Sea Mall in Jeddah and will include clothing for men and women, as well as an Abercrombie Kids shop-in-shop.

The expansion into this part of the Middle East is part of the retailer’s partnership with Majid Al Futtaim (Dubai, U.A.E.), with which it entered into a franchise agreement last year. Since then, the two companies have opened stores together in Kuwait, Qatar and the U.A.E. The companies also have plans to open stores in Oman and Bahrain.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Abercrombie also has separate plans to reenter the Hong Kong market by the end of the year.