Abercrombie Fails to Meet Growth Estimates

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (Columbus, Ohio) were down 16 percent on news that the retailer reported weaker-than-expected same-store sales growth, according to CNBC. Abercrombie also announced plans to close three more of its flagships, including a Hollister outlet in New York.

Overall, the retailer’s same-store sales were up 1 percent during the first quarter, while estimates based on Refinitiv data had predicted growth of 1.3 percent for that period. Abercrombie also reported a net quarterly loss of $19.2 million, compared to a net loss of $42.5 million during first-quarter 2018.