Abercrombie Hires Investment Bank

Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) has hired investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners to review takeover interest from at least two other retailers.

According to Retail Dive, American Eagle (Pittsburgh) and Express (Columbus, Ohio) both have shown interest in buying the chain, though there is no certainty whether any deal will occur. None of the companies have confirmed the reports, however.

The news comes in the wake of Express announcing that it would close all of its Canadian stores and American Eagle forecasing flat same-store sales for this year.