Abercrombie Kids Launches Unisex Collection

Abercrombie Kids (New Albany, Ohio) has debuted its first unisex kids line, liked Everybody Collection.

The collection, which includes gender-neutral clothing for both boys and girls, is inspired by streetwear and skate cultures. It includes 25 products ranging from tops and bottoms to shoes and accessories, which are now available in stores and online.

Stacia Andersen, brand president of Abercrombie & Fitch and Abercombie Kids, said, “Parents and their kids don’t want to be confined to specific colors and styles, depending on whether shopping for a boy or a girl. Our Everybody Collection is one assortment, in one size run, that covers the trends we are seeing in both color and style.”

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the company plans to continue offering the collection through the summer and fall by updating it with new products and styles.