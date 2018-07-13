Abercrombie Partners with SBE

Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) has entered into an exclusive partnership with lifestyle hospitality firm SBE (Los Angeles) to launch co-branded events and pop-up shops at select SBE properties, which span boutique hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.

The first of these events kicked off earlier this week in Los Angeles and is part of the retailer’s efforts “to get closer to its customers,” according to Chain Store Age. That initiative also includes opening two new, smaller-format stores near college campuses The Ohio State University and the University of Southern California.

In addition to these co-branded events, the partnership will expand benefits of Abercrombie’s loyalty program to include SBE visits as well as provide exclusive Abercrombie discounts to SBE guests.