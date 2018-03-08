Abercrombie Plans to Shutter More Stores

Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) announced that it will close up to 60 stores during 2018. The company has not confirmed which locations are slated to close, however both Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister banners will be included.

According to Business Insider, the move is part of the retailer’s efforts to overhaul its business strategy and improve store sales by investing significantly in its stores. The news came after the retailer announced a 9-percent overall increase in same-store sales during its fourth quarter.

Last year, the retailer created seven new Abercrombie prototype stores, downsized 16 stores and closed 39. Since 2010, the company has closed more than 400 stores.