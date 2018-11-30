Abercrombie Restructures Leadership

Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) has restructured its executive team in a move that eliminates brand presidents.

The company operates the Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister Co. and Abercrombie Kids brands. Under the new change, Kristin Scott has been named President, Global Brands. Previously, she was brand president for the Hollister brand. She joined the company in 2016, having also worked for Victoria’s Secret (Columbus, Ohio), Gap Inc. (San Francisco) and Target (Minneapolis).

Stacia Andersen, who was brand president for Abercrombie & Fitch and Abercrombie Kids, will be leaving the company, according to Women’s Wear Daily.