Abercrombie Rolls Out Store Design

Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) announced it will roll its new store design out to more locations. The retailer first debuted the new store concept at its flagship store in Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus, Ohio.

According to Columbus Dispatch, that prototype store has been a success, delivering better sales per square foot than past locations. As a consequence, the company will open five more stores throughout the country by the end of the year.

It also has plans to open a new 6800-square-foot store in Hong Kong that will reflect the new store design, as well. For instance, it will be reportedly more inviting and encourage customers to try out products. Fitting rooms will allow customers to customize the lighting and music, and there will be different sized rooms so customers can model looks with shopping companions.