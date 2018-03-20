ABG Acquires Nautica

This past weekend, Authentic Brands Group (New York) made official a deal to acquire Nautica (New York) from VF Corp. (Greensboro, N.C.). The terms of the acquisition – set to close in the second quarter – were not disclosed.

The purchase sets ABG’s brand portfolio at a reported $7 billion in annual global sales, with Nautica being its largest brand acquisition to date, according to Women’s Wear Daily. ABG has recruited operating company Aero Opco to run Nautica’s U.S. retail stores and wholesale business, a new model for ABG that essentially makes ABG Nautica’s licensee.

ABG also plans to expand Nautica’s product categories and worldwide presence and plans to do so by forming long-term retail partnerships, according to the company’s CEO Jamie Salter.