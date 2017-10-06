Adidas Originals Opens Chicago Flagship

Adidas (Herzogenaurach, Germany) has opened a new flagship store for its Adidas Originals line of shoes in Chicago. The 4966-square-foot store is its largest in the world to date.

The store’s design reflects its surroundings. For instance, one of its fitting rooms features a bench modeled after those at area CTA stations, and its walls are wrapped with brushed steel to reflect the city’s L Train. (Other fitting rooms are inspired by some of the Adidas Original shoes themselves.) Local artists also created custom artwork and installations for the space, and there is a community wall to post local events and information.

To celebrate the store’s opening, it will also be selling a limited edition shoe, the “Wicker Park,” which is inspired by the neighborhood in the city where the store is located, according to Footwear News.