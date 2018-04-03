Adidas to Outfit New Basketball League

Adidas (Herzogenaurach, Germany) has signed on to be the exclusive brand to design and produce the uniforms for new basketball league, Big3. The partnership deal will span three years, and adidas will develop its jerseys and fan apparel such as hoodies and T-shirts.

The deal also includes adidas’ outreach to its markets in local neighborhoods around the U.S., where it will collaborate in player development and grassroots efforts to increase exposure to the league, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The league, founded in Los Angeles by actor and entertainer Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, encompasses three-on-three, half-court basketball, a style of the game that’s the world’s most popular and will also be added to the 2020 summer Olympic Games.