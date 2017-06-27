Advance Auto Parts Cuts 475 Jobs

Advance Auto Parts (Roanoke, Va.) has eliminated 475 jobs within its corporate headquarters and at various supply chain and field management positions. It did not cut any jobs at the store level, where it is currently focusing its investments.

"We are focused on productivity enhancements in areas that do not affect our customers while also significantly improving the customer experience," said Laurie Stacy, a spokesperson for the company.

The move comes as the retailer is seeking to turnaround business after two consecutive years of sales declines, reports USA Today. It recently announced its first-quarter earnings, which included a same-store sales decline of 2.7 percent.