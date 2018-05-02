Alaïa Maison Opens in London

Alaïa (Paris) has opened a third Alaïa Maison. While the company operates two in Paris, the newest flagship is located in London.

The 6000-square-foot space features a burnished metal-and-glass staircase that spirals up through the building’s three floors. Other details include original stuccowork, arching windows and bare brick as well as Martin Szekely Opus Albs steel bookshelves and walls lined with aluminum-fabricated lights fabricated by Kris Ruhs.

According to Wallpaper*, these details invite visitors to “explore Alaïa’s world in a way that a department store can never do justice.”

The interior space was curated by Carla Sozzani, who has known the designer (who died last November) since 1979.