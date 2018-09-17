Albertsons Names New CEO

Albertsons (Boise, Idaho) has promoted Jim Donald to role of Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately. He succeeds Bob Miller, who will continue as Chair of the company’s board of directors.

Donald has been with the company since March 2018, at which time he was hired as President and Chief Operating Officer. He initially worked for Albertsons from 1976 through 1991 before moving on to other companies including Haggen Inc. (Bellingham, Wash.) and Starbucks (Seattle). He rejoined Albertsons from Extended Stay America (Charlotte, N.C.) where he was CEO at the time.

According to Supermarket News, the announcement comes just over a month after a failed merger between Albertsons and Rite Aid (Camp Hill, Pa.).