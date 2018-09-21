Aldi Expands Delivery Services

Aldi (Essen, Germany) is reportedly expanding its online delivery services nationwide through its partnership with Instacart (San Francisco).

The company first began testing the services in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles last year. Then it expanded to the Midwest, and by November expects to have expanded to 5000 new zip codes across 35 states. Once the rollout is complete, the service will be available in 75 major markets including San Diego, New York, Miami and Minneapolis.

According to Chain Store Age, the expansion coincides with the company’s “aggressive” efforts to also expand its U.S. presence, as it invests more than $5 billion to remodel and expand its brick-and-mortar fleet.