Aldi Launching Grocery Delivery

Aldi (Essen, Germany) is partnering with Instacart (San Francisco) to begin offering a pilot grocery delivery program within three U.S. cities.

Starting at the end of August, the discount grocery store chain will make grocery delivery available in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas. It anticipates expanding the service to additional cities in the future, reports Reuters.

The partnership allows the company a chance to test online grocery ordering, a service it has not previously offered. The service will include a delivery charge, and shoppers should be able to have their goods delivered in as little as an hour.