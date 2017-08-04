Aldo Reaches Deal to Purchase Camuto Footwear, Accessories

Aldo (Montreal) has reached a deal with the Camuto Group (Greenwich, Conn.) to purchase its footwear and accessories business for an undisclosed amount, though it is reported by Women’s Wear Daily that the deal may have been for roughly $250 million. Aldo approached Camuto regarding the acquisition.

Aldo said the deal was part of its “continued expansion” and that it will “significantly increase both companies’ capabilities and reach, and enhance their ability to offer the widest selection of footwear, handbags and accessories through all channels, including owned stores, franchise, online and wholesale.”

(The Camuto family will continue to own and operate its apparel business separately.)