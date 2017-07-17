Alfred Angelo Files for Bankruptcy

Alfred Angelo (Delray Beach, Fla.) has filed for bankruptcy after abruptly closing 60 wedding dress shops.

The bridal retailer had no more than $50,000 in assets and more than $50 million in liabilities, according to the bankruptcy filing obtained by The New York Times.

Customers only learned off the news through "closed" signs on shop doors. Competitors, like David's Bridal (Conshohocken, Pa.), seized the opportunity and began offering discounts and free, rush alterations to Alfred Angelo customers if they could show a receipt from the store.