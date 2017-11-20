Alibaba Invests $2.9B in Chinese Hypermarket

Hangzhou, China-based Alibaba announced today that it would invest $2.88 billion in Chinese hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd (Hong Kong).

Fortune reports that the e-commerce platform will acquire a 36-percent stake in Sun Art, which is the country’s largest operator of hypermarkets. The move is apparently a play to compete with Walmart in the brick-and-mortar space.

Walmart currently operates 450 physical stores in China, while Sun Art currently operates 400 under banners of Auchan (Croix, France) and RT-Mart (Taiwan).