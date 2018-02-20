Alibaba, Tencent Continue E-Commerce Battle

Competing Chinese e-commerce platforms Alibaba (Hangzhou, China) and Tencent (Shenzhen, China) are continuing to increase investments in buyouts, and they’re forcing merchants to pick a side between the two. The companies’ investments in online and brick-and-mortar stores since the beginning of last year total $10 billion.

The aggressive move is an attempt to gain shoppers' loyalty through brand offerings they most align with, not to mention gaining an edge over the other in terms of store operators, logistics, social media and big data services. The strategy has left China’s retail industry with few merchants who have yet to claim allegiance to either company, reports Reuters.

The two companies are worth a combined $1 trillion. The next big push for both is expected to be he mobile payment market, worth nearly $13 trillion in China.