All Ages Shop Discount Retail: NRF

According to a new study by the National Retail Federation (Washington, D.C.), U.S. shoppers are generally value-conscious, no matter their income or generation.

In their survey, they asked 3000 adults about their shopping behavior and found that 89 percent shop at various off-price stores. Dollar stores made up a majority of their discount shopping, with 58 percent reportedly shopping them. Half of consumers shopping discount stores preferred Ross and T.J. Maxx stores, as well as discount grocers like Aldi and Lidl.

The primary difference NRF found among discount shoppers was in region: 38 percent of value shoppers live in the South, 23 percent live in the West, 21 percent in the Midwest, and 18 percent in the Northeast. Many shoppers reported that they consider discount shopping “a way of life,” 43 percent making weekly trips to value grocery stores and 66 percent shopping at a dollar store at least twice a month.