Allbirds Comes to the East Coast

Startup footwear venture Allbirds (San Francisco) recently made its East Coast debut in New York’s SoHo. The direct-to-consumer brand features eco-friendly sneakers made from renewable merino wool, showcased by the store’s playful fixturing. Its minimal interior is a nod to the brand’s tight product offering, and a wall-spanning illustrated skyline pays homage to its new home in the Big Apple.

This store opening originally appeared in the December 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.