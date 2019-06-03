Allbirds to Open LA Store this August

Allbirds (San Francisco) announced its plans to open a new location in Los Angeles this August, specifically on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, reports Footwear News. The boutique will be set at roughly 2000 square feet and will be the environmentally friendly footwear brand’s sixth location.

In the past, Allbirds has run pop-ups in both downtown Los Angeles and the Silver Lake area. For this new store unveiling, the company says it may create a special style for the opening.

According to Footwear News, Allbirds is also expanding into China, with a location set for Shanghai’s Taikoo Hui mall.