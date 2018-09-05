Allbirds Open SoHo Flagship

Allbirds (San Francisco) opened a new store in New York yesterday. The 4800-square-foot store opened in the city’s SoHo neighborhood on Spring street and replaces its temporary, 900-square-foot space on Prince Street.

"Given how tactile our product and brand story is, it's important that we continue to create these opportunities to interact with customers," Allbirds co-founder Joey Zwillinger said. "Our goal is to continue to create retail spaces that allow customers to truly engage with the brand in an authentic off-line experience that embodies Allbirds' unique comfort and thoughtful design."

According to CNBC, the new store features a service bar that helps customers find the right size of its various, tactile shoe offerings crafted from sustainable materials.

The company also has plans to open eight more U.S. stores over the next year, with locales planned for Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Boston and Los Angeles. It is also considering opening its first international stores.