Altar’d State Creates CMO Role

Altar’d State (Maryville, Tenn.) has created and filled the new executive role of Chief Merchandising Officer.

To that end, Mary Beth Fox will now assume responsibility for the chain’s merchant and planner divisions, in addition to her previous role of overseeing the chain’s marketing and e-commerce teams.

According to a press release, Fox has been with the company since 2011 and, during that time, has helped grow the company from nine stores to more than 100 in operation today.