Amazon Abandons NY Headquarters Search

Seattle-based Amazon announced yesterday that it will no longer pursue plans to open a headquarters in New York amid rising criticism.

The company was looking at Long Island, Queens, as a potential site for the headquarters, however, this was met with “unexpectedly fierce backlash” from some lawmakers and unions, according to The New York Times.

Critics argued that Amazon did not deserve nearly $3 million in government incentives and found fault with its anti-union practices. Others feared how the headquarters—which was touted to provide more than 25,000 local jobs—might affect and disrupt the city.

In a statement, Amazon said that it was “disappointed” in the process and conclusion and do not intend to re-open its search for a second headquarters at this time.