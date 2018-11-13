Amazon to Announce HQ2 Sites Today

This morning Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) will officially reveal its long-awaited site for its second headquarters, dubbed HQ2. The announcement will conclude a yearlong nationwide search by the company for the site and ample speculation from cities considered.

According to the Wall Street Journal (via Engadget), “people familiar with the matter” have confirmed that Long Island City, Queens, in New York, and Crystal City, Arlington, Va., near Washington, D.C., will indeed be the company’s new dual headquarter sites.

Amazon has been chastised for the way it conducted its search following speculation on the dual sites, prompting frustration from cities that feel they weren’t truly considered, and instead were lured into needlessly sharing closely held data under false pretenses.

Amazon’s HQ2 will bring more than $5 billion of investment and 50,000 new jobs between the two locations.