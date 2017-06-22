Amazon Announces 'Prime Wardrobe'

Amazon (Seattle) announced a new program it will offer as a way to encourage more customers to order clothes from the online retailer.

Prime Wardrobe will allow customers who are Amazon Prime members to select three to 15 items to try on without having to be charged for them. This allows them to try them on and keep (and be charged) only for the items they want. Plus, if they keep at least three items from their order, they will receive a 10 to 20 percent discount on those items.

Any items they do not want to keep, they can return using a resealable box with a preprinted shipping label that came with the original order, reports The New York Times.

The service will be available soon, but the company has not yet revealed an official launch date.