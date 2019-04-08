Amazon in Austrian Retail’s Top 10

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) is now in the top 10 “biggest retailers in Austria,” named by the country’s retail trade association, Handelsverband Österreich. Amazon currently ranks ninth place out of 100.

According to Ecommerce News Europe, the report was created in cooperation with a creditor’s protection association, and the largest retail companies were ranked according to turnover.

Six retailers dominate the Austrian market including supermarket chains Rewe, Spar, Hofer and Lidl, as well as MediaMarktSaturn and XXXL, a furniture retailer. Combined, the companies account for “just under a third of Austrian retail sales and 46 percent of the top 100’s sales,” according to Ecommerce News Europe.

Amazon had a net annual turnover of 690 million euros in Austria, according to the report.