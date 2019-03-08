Amazon Closing All Kiosks

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) is reportedly closing all of its U.S. pop-up stores, which include dozens of kiosks, often located in malls, selling the company’s various products. Some are also located inside third-party stores, such as Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) and various groceries.

According to Fortune, the company currently operates 87 of these pop-up stores, which will all be shut down by the end of April 2019.

The company is planning to refocus its efforts to expand its retail presence in other ways, such as through its Amazon Books and Amazon 4- Star store formats.

According to The New York Times, the move comes as the company continues to hone its retail strategy and experiment with various avenues.