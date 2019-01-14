Amazon Considers Closed Sears Stores for Whole Foods

As Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) looks to expand Whole Foods (Austin, Texas) locations into more regions, it’s considering purchasing defunct Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) and Kmart stores for its new locations.

Last month Whole Foods managers visited a former Utah Kmart store that shuttered in 2017, reports Yahoo! Finance.

While the higher-end grocery chain now has more than 470 locations, it still has far fewer than Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) and Kroger (Cincinnati), its top competitors. The company has grown since being acquired by Amazon, and is now opening locations in rural states like Wyoming and Montana.

Whole Foods didn’t respond to Yahoo! Finance’s requests for comment, but its EVP of Growth and Business Development Jim Sud said at a retail real estate event in Dallas on Tuesday, “We’re looking for the best location we can find, so if that’s an existing center – second-generation space – that meets our criteria… we’ll jump all over it.”