Amazon Could Disrupt Gas, Travel Next: Analysts

Financial services holding company D.A. Davidson is postulating that Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) could soon become a major disruptor to the gas and travel markets, both trillion-dollar global industries, reports CNBC.

According to the firm, Amazon currently occupies eight of its 10 potential trillion-dollar global markets, including apparel, b2b commerce, consumer IoTs, groceries, pharmacy, professional services and stores. “We see an opportunity for [Amazon] to exploit the remaining two – gas (stations) and travel," D.A. Davidson Analyst Tom Forte said in a note to clients this morning. "Amazon could sell consumers not only the airline tickets and hotel accommodations but also everything they need for their trip," he added.

Forte told reaffirmed his $2200 one year- to 18-month price target for Amazon shares. The company’s shares are up 58 percent so far this year.