Amazon Could Grow by 20% in 2019: Analysts

According to a new report by Pivotal Research Group, Amazon (Seattle) is set for a bull year in 2019, virtually unconstrained by the market. The analysts say the company is poised for a roughly 21 percent gain from its current level – putting its valuation close to $1 trillion.

The retailer will continue to gain market share of consumer spending from its 2018 total of $45 trillion, the report says, also indicating that the company will increasingly rely on physical store locations for growth.

Amazon does face some risks in 2019, however, such as regulation, competition and a global economic slowdown, reports CNBC.