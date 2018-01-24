Amazon Debuts its 'Go' Store

Amazon (Seattle) opened its first artificial intelligence-powered Amazon Go store to the public this week.

The 1800-square-foot store, which is located on the bottom floor of the company’s headquarters, does not have any cashiers, though employees are on hand to provide customer services and keep shelves stocked.

Instead, shoppers download an app and scan their phone upon entering. Then, as they select items, the store uses computer vision and sensors to track the items, which are then automatically charged to the shopper’s Amazon account when they exit. There is no other checkout process.

The company has been testing the concept for the past year with its own employees in order to work out any kinks. According to CBS News, the company does not have any plans to open any additional Amazon Go stores at this time.