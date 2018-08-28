Amazon Debuts Second Go Store

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) has opened its second Go location in its hometown. The cashier-less downtown convenience store operates exactly like the first, with a grab-and-go setup in which customers are automatically billed for their items via their digital Amazon account.

The new location is nearly 400 square feet smaller than the retailer’s first, at just 1450 square feet. Unlike Amazon’s first Go site, this store will not stock grocery staples or liquor, and it does not feature a kitchen, so fresh premade meals will be prepared at a nearby facility.

Amazon plans to open its next Go stores in Chicago and San Francisco, and has said that it will continue to build out stores using its technology, rather than license it to other retailers, reports The Seattle Times.