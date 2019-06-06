Amazon Defends Private Label

The Retail Chief of Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle), Jeff Wilke, defended the online behemoth’s private-label brand during the company’s re:MARS conference in Las Vegas, Bloomberg reports.

Wilke claimed Amazon does not unfairly compete with independent merchants who sell goods on its site claiming that its private-label business is smaller than its rivals. He also stated that house brand products only account for 1 percent of Amazon’s sales.

“We believe that the most substantial entities in the economy deserve scrutiny, and our job is to build the kind of company that passes that scrutiny with flying colors,” Wilke reportedly said during the presentation, according to Bloomberg.