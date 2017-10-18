Amazon Developing Sportswear Line

Amazon.com (Seattle) is reportedly in the process of developing its own private-label sportswear line, though it has made no official announcement or confirmation.

According to Bloomberg, the company has already begun sourcing athletic-apparel suppliers for the endeavor, including Makalot Industrial Co. (Taiwan), which produces clothes for Gap (San Francisco) and Uniqlo (Tokyo). Another potential supplier includes Eclat Textile Co. (Taiwan), which makes clothes for Nike (Beaverton, Ore.), Lululemon Athletica (Vancourver) and Under Armour (Baltimore).

The manufacturers are expected to create a small run of some products as a trial for Amazon, though the companies have not yet signed any long-term contracts due to the project’s new status.