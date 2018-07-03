Amazon Extends 2018 Prime Day

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) has announced the dates for this year’s Prime Day, an annual shopping holiday on the retailer’s site. The marathon sale will launch July 16 at 3 p.m. and will run for 36 hours, making it the longest Prime Day sale since its inception in 2015.

A new facet of the Prime Day sales will include “deep discounts” at Whole Foods Market stores, according to CNBC. The company is also expanding the sale to additional markets beyond the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria to include Australia, Singapore, The Netherlands and Luxembourg. One of the biggest sales the retailer plans to run is a $100 discount on its Echo Show, which features a touchscreen interface.

To compete with Amazon’s Prime Day, rival big-box stores, Target (Minneapolis) and JCPenney (Plano, Texas) have kicked off their back-to-school sales early.