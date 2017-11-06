Amazon Extends Discounts on Marketplace Products

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) has begun offering reduced prices on its third-party-sold products to undercut competitors, including Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.), reports Reuters.

While previously the online merchant has limited sales to the items it sells directly, the retailer will now offer discounts to shoppers on Marketplace items, while guaranteeing the full value of the sale to the third-party sellers. Not all of its independent merchants are pleased with the decision, citing on an online forum that they feel it devalues their products.

“When Amazon provides a discount, customers get the products they want at a price they’ll love, and small businesses receive increased sales at their listed asking price,” an Amazon spokeswoman said to Reuters, noting that businesses can opt out at any time.