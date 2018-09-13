Amazon Go Expanding to New York

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) has added New York to its list of locations where it plans to expand its Amazon Go checkout-less convenience store.

Currently, the company operates three Go stores throughout its hometown of Seattle. However, its list of cities slated to expand the concept include Chicago and San Francisco, and now New York.

While the company has not disclosed when or where in the city the store will be located, Time Out reports it has begun posting hiring notices to recruit employees.