Amazon Go Opens in Chicago

Amazon (Seattle) has expanded its checkout-less convenience store concept to Chicago after opening three Amazon Go stores in Seattle since the beginning of the year.

The 2000-square-foot store in Chicago opened Sept. 17, 2018, and is located on the first floor of the company’s Chicago office building. It will be open from 7 a.m.to 8 p.m. each weekday. The new store also features fresh items delivered daily from local food vendors.

According to Chicago Tribune, the company has found that the learning curve in using the cashier-less technology has been relatively short, which has enabled the company to slowly expand its fleet, though it still intends to use the Chicago store to further test the concept. Plans are still in the works to open additional Amazon Go stores in New York and San Francisco but the company has not issued a timeline for those openings.