Amazon Launches in Australia

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) has debuted its Australian operations in time for the holiday season, a move that’s been highly anticipated. Its first orders will be accepted on Tuesday.

The e-commerce retailer will be offering millions of products across dozens of product categories, with free worldwide shipping awarded to shoppers who spend at least A$49, reports Reuters. Australian brick-and-mortar rivals of the retailer are expected to take a hit from the competition during the holiday season.

Australia – the world’s 12th-largest economy with 24 million people – has been home to Amazon sellers prior to the launch, but was previously unable to allow purchases by Australian shoppers because of its lack of a warehouse at the time. Melbourne, Australia, hosts the country’s first distribution center.