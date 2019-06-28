Amazon Launches ‘Counter’ at Rite Aid

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) has just launched a concept dubbed “Counter” at more than 100 Rite Aid (Camp Hill, Pa.) locations. The new offering allows customers to pick up Amazon packages at these designated Rite Aid locations at a staffed Amazon hub, according to Retail Dive. The concept is already in operation throughout Italy and the U.K.

The concept was debuted Thursday, June 27, and is expected to expand to more than 1500 Rite Aid locations by the end of 2019. Similar to Amazon locker pick-ups, customers can designate a specific Rite Aid location as their delivery address and will have 14 days to pick up their orders, Retail Dive reports.